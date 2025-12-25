Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,170 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTS. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 223,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 188,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 845,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 140,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 241.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 113.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 60,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

VTS stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.61. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

VTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) is an independent exploration and production company primarily focused on onshore oil and gas assets in the United States. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the company identifies, acquires and develops low-decline, shallow to intermediate depth vertical wells, targeting predictable production profiles and stable cash flows. Vitesse leverages a lean operational model to optimize well performance and reduce unit operating costs across its asset base.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in the Arkoma Basin of eastern Oklahoma and the Ark-La-Tex region, where it holds acreage positions in multiple formations.

