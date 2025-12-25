Dennis Cho Sells 324 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $11,197.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,140.80. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 1,019 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $32,689.52.
- On Thursday, October 30th, Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60.
- On Monday, October 6th, Dennis Cho sold 3,876 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $124,768.44.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 2.1%
TWST stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.24. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $836,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 35.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twist Bioscience
Key Headlines Impacting Twist Bioscience
Here are the key news stories impacting Twist Bioscience this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company launched a new product that analysts say strengthens the bull case; this is being cited in recent coverage as a growth catalyst. New product launch strengthens bull case for Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays recently raised its price target (reported coverage notes a lift from $37 to $39) and research coverage remains largely positive — Market consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target materially above current levels, which supports upside potential. New Product Launch Strengthens Bull Case for Twist?Bioscience (TWST)
- Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buys reported earlier in the year (EdgePoint, UBS, Artisan, Millennium, Balyasny among others) indicate sustained investor interest from long?term managers, which can provide a bid under the stock. MarketBeat institutional holdings summary for TWST
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” (coverage mix includes several Overweight/Outperform ratings alongside a few dissenting opinions), soStreet sentiment is mixed but tilted positive. Twist Bioscience Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: A reported “large increase” in short interest for December appears in the feed but the underlying numbers show 0 shares — likely a data glitch; keep an eye on verified short?interest filings for clarity before treating this as a driver.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold stock in late Dec: CEO Emily Leproust sold 1,605 shares and other insiders (Dennis Cho, Paula Green) also sold small positions. Repeated insider selling can weigh on sentiment and is likely a primary near?term negative catalyst. CEO sale filing: CEO insider sale SEC filing — Dennis Cho filing: Dennis Cho insider sale SEC filing
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.
At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twist Bioscience
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.