Dennis Cho Sells 324 Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $11,197.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,140.80. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 3rd, Dennis Cho sold 1,019 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $32,689.52.

On Thursday, October 30th, Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60.

On Monday, October 6th, Dennis Cho sold 3,876 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $124,768.44.

TWST stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.24. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $836,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 35.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

