Paul Lizzul Sells 1,500 Shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,350. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 0.0%

ANAB stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.29. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 433.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,139,000 after buying an additional 3,764,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 822,975 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 106.3% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 394,634 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 305,950 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 155.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $80.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

More AnaptysBio News

Here are the key news stories impacting AnaptysBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals and capital return: AnaptysBio reported a sizable earnings and revenue beat in early November (EPS $0.52 vs. est. -$1.06; revenue $76.3M vs. est. $15.8M) and in late November the board authorized a $100M share buyback — both are bullish signs for valuation and shareholder return. MarketBeat ANAB News

Recent fundamentals and capital return: AnaptysBio reported a sizable earnings and revenue beat in early November (EPS $0.52 vs. est. -$1.06; revenue $76.3M vs. est. $15.8M) and in late November the board authorized a $100M share buyback — both are bullish signs for valuation and shareholder return. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus is mildly constructive: the MarketBeat summary shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a mean target near $55 — mixed price targets and ratings (Buy/Outperform/Hold) leave room for upside but reflect differing views on pipeline execution. MarketBeat ANAB News

Analyst consensus is mildly constructive: the MarketBeat summary shows a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a mean target near $55 — mixed price targets and ratings (Buy/Outperform/Hold) leave room for upside but reflect differing views on pipeline execution. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data published for December is effectively zero (0 shares / 0.0 days) — the print appears anomalous and offers little signal about short pressure today.

Short interest data published for December is effectively zero (0 shares / 0.0 days) — the print appears anomalous and offers little signal about short pressure today. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales this week increased perceived supply and likely weighed on sentiment: CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 10,000 shares at ~$50 (filed with the SEC), director J. Anthony Ware sold 3,900 shares at ~$49.58 (SEC filing), Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares at $51, and Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares at $50 (insider trades reported). These transactions reduced several insiders’ ownership materially and are commonly read by investors as a near?term negative catalyst. Mulroy Form 4 Loumeau Form 4 Ware Form 4 Lizzul InsiderTrades

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.