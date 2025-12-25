Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) versus Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Critical Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Orgenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Statera Biopharma and Orgenesis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) 0.00 Orgenesis $662,000.00 1.09 -$55.36 million ($7.13) -0.02

Profitability

Statera Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orgenesis. Orgenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Statera Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Statera Biopharma and Orgenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Orgenesis -3,827.81% N/A -130.18%

Risk & Volatility

Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals. Its therapies include autologous; cell-based immunotherapies; and therapeutics for metabolic diseases, anti-viral diseases, and tissue regeneration. The company also provides development services, including regulatory services, pre-clinical studies, intellectual property services, and GMP process translation, as well as support services; hospital services; cell process development services; and distributed cell processing services. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

