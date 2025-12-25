Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $55.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.2353.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952.15. This trade represents a 90.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,707 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

