The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.7857.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $99.30 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $121.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.22%.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

