Swedbank AB Has $91.57 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $91,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 350,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the third quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Key Stores Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Stories

