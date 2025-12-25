Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2025 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $110.00 to $133.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – Gilead Sciences was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

11/24/2025 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2025 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/13/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $128.00 to $129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $143.00 to $153.00.

11/4/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/3/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.

10/31/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 571,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,027.62. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,727,366. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,723,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

