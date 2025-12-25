Norden Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $111.08 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $613.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $44,069.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,641 shares in the company, valued at $437,211.28. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $223,206.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,423.50. The trade was a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,715 shares of company stock worth $2,557,653. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

