Norden Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,162 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 571,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,027.62. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,727,366. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 136,257 shares of company stock worth $16,723,492 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.79 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

