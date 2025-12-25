iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 464.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 592,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 374,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Allium Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allium Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

