Norden Group LLC Sells 14,542 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Norden Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,500,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,947,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,923,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,341 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,714,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,610,000 after purchasing an additional 897,077 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.01.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

