Norden Group LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,140.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,359 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.7% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $74.54 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 333.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Articles

