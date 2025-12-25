Norden Group LLC Acquires 22,829 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,320,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after buying an additional 155,357 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

