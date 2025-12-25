Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned 0.10% of Sunrun worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sunrun by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,007,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,332 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $839,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $121,000. U S Wealth Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $42,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 645,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,478,623.91. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 32,787 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $655,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,492,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,842,780. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 445,536 shares of company stock worth $8,579,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 106.50% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $724.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

