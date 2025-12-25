Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 734,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250,994 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 833,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,743,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after buying an additional 235,303 shares during the period. Finally, KMT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

CGDV opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1359 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

