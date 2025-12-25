Norden Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Daily market notes say QQQ gained as big-cap tech led a broad rally (Nvidia, Alphabet, Micron among drivers), supporting demand for the AI-heavy QQQ. QQQ ETF News, 12-24-2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/retail pieces continue to tout QQQ as a core way to get AI exposure and long-term growth, which attracts buyer interest into the ETF. The Smartest Index ETF to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary suggests positioning for 2026 around AI and consumer strength — themes that favor QQQ’s large-cap tech bias. 2026 Playbook: Bet On The Consumer And Double Down On AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Invesco declared a quarterly distribution of $0.7941 — a routine income event that may modestly attract yield-seeking flows but is unlikely to materially change the ETF’s growth narrative. Invesco QQQ Trust declares quarterly distribution
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for December appears to be erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN change); this likely reflects a reporting/data issue rather than a genuine short squeeze or covering event. (Internal short-interest entry)
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pieces warn the economy is running hot and that the Fed may need to stay restrictive — higher-for-longer rates would pressure high-growth tech multiples and could weigh on QQQ. Whoosh, Went The Economy In Q3 – The Fed Needs To Watch Out
- Negative Sentiment: Several market-commentary pieces discuss downside scenarios and elevated valuation risk heading into 2026 — reminders that sentiment can flip quickly if growth or policy expectations change. How Likely Is A Big Stock Market Drop?
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
