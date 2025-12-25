Norden Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of QQQ opened at $623.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.64. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.