Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,569 shares during the period. Laureate Education accounts for about 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Laureate Education worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 11.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Laureate Education, Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

