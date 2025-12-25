SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $411.93 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $239.58 and a 1 year high of $413.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

