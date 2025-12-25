Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,361 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,691.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE:CMG opened at $37.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $62.11. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

