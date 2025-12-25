Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

