Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $23.50. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $23.4940, with a volume of 1,292 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NBTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NBTX

Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.