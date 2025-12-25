First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.6460, with a volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Motco bought a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index. The AMEX constructs the StrataQuant Financials Index by ranking the stocks, which are members of the Russell 1000 Index on growth factors, including three, six and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one year sales growth, and, separately, on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

