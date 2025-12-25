Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.10. Evotec shares last traded at $3.0950, with a volume of 10,485 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Evotec to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,114,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 362,914 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth about $43,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth about $1,239,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evotec during the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

