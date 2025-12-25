Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the November 30th total of 3,367 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,901 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

Shares of HLDCY opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

