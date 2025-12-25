Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.19, but opened at $94.87. Danaos shares last traded at $94.0950, with a volume of 1,134 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaos

Danaos Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.17 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.63 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.16%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaos Corporation will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 654,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after purchasing an additional 87,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 161.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company’s core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.