Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,437 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 18,490 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,473 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Trading Up 0.1%

FXC opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $66.52 and a 1 year high of $72.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 88,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.

