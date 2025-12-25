Mount Ridley Mines (ASX:MRD) Insider Pedro Kastellorizos Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX:MRD – Get Free Report) insider Pedro Kastellorizos bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$155,000.00.

Mount Ridley Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a current ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.23.

About Mount Ridley Mines

Mount Ridley Mines Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, iron, copper, and gold deposits, as well as rare earth elements. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Mount Ridley project that consists of 9 granted exploration licenses, which covers an area of approximately 3,400 square kilometers located in the Western Australia; and the Weld Range West project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

