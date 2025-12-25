Mount Ridley Mines (ASX:MRD) Insider Pedro Kastellorizos Purchases 5,000,000 Shares

Mount Ridley Mines Limited (ASX:MRD – Get Free Report) insider Pedro Kastellorizos bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$155,000.00.
Mount Ridley Mines Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.86 and a current ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.23.
About Mount Ridley Mines
