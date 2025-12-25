Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $305.97, but opened at $313.73. Woodward shares last traded at $313.0850, with a volume of 7,689 shares traded.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in mid-December, dropping ~20.7% to 877,027 shares (about 1.5% of shares short) and a days-to-cover near 1.5 — less short pressure can reduce downside risk and supports momentum.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.39%.The firm had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $1,489,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,413.80. This trade represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $2,105,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,303.60. This trade represents a 42.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $11,908,210. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward’s product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

