Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,519 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 24,468 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ambow Education Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. Ambow Education has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ambow Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) is a China-based provider of comprehensive educational services, operating through a network of subsidiaries and proprietary learning platforms. The company offers a spectrum of programs that span K-12 supplemental tutoring, vocational and professional training, and preparatory courses for English proficiency and standardized tests. Leveraging a blend of classroom instruction and online delivery, Ambow aims to enhance student outcomes through tailored curriculum design and technology-enabled teaching tools.

The company’s offerings include after-school tutoring for core academic subjects, career-focused training programs in areas such as finance, information technology and hospitality, and test-preparation services for exams including TOEFL and IELTS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.