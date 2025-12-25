Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,854 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 28,959 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 81,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 607.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in global fixed income securities, including non-investment grade bonds, emerging market debt and high-yield corporate obligations. It may also allocate to convertible securities, preferred stocks, dividend-paying equities and other income-producing assets to enhance overall yield.

The fund employs leverage to potentially increase its income-generating capacity and is designed to deliver monthly distributions to shareholders.

