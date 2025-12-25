Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 4.6% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

