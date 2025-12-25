Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,656,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.14.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years. VTEI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.