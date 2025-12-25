Financial Holdings Rivernorth Acquires 3,941 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $57,026.27. Following the purchase, the insider owned 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,049.38. This represents a 4.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 18th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 5,058 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,138.68.

On Monday, November 24th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 5,558 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $80,479.84.

On Monday, November 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,642 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,574.68.

On Friday, November 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 7,045 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $102,152.50.

On Thursday, November 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 3,664 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $53,494.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,657 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,275.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,301 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $18,916.54.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $99,495.07.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,226 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $17,985.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $100,729.33.

RMI opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver tax-exempt income through diversified exposure to U.S. municipal securities. The fund is structured as a non-diversified, interval fund and primarily caters to investors pursuing high-quality, tax-advantaged income from state and local government obligations.

RMI employs an opportunistic, value-oriented investment process, focusing on both traditional investment-grade bonds and specialized niches within the municipal market.

