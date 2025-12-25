Lynx1 Capital Management Lp Buys 75,500 Shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 8,012,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,624.40. This trade represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 6,232 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $5,608.80.

On Friday, December 19th, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 80,069 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $72,062.10.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,692.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TScan Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

