Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

