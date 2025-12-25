iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $96.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $97.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

