Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 15,682 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.34 and a 200 day moving average of $225.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

