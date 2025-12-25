Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 15,682 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and strategy pieces highlight AWS + AI as the primary upside driver for 2026 and beyond — analysts see accelerating AWS growth, AI share gains and improving margins as the bull case. Amazon’s 2026 Bull Case Isn’t Retail — It’s AWS, AI And Margin Discipline
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms maintain buy/outperform ratings and ~$300 median price target (some above $300), underpinning investor conviction and setting a clear upside reference point. Amazon Looks Stuck—So Why Do Analysts Keep Calling for $300?
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon announced Alexa integrations with Square, Expedia, Yelp and Angi for agentic AI features — expands ecosystem and monetization opportunities for voice/assistant commerce. Amazon Intros AI Integrations For Alexa
- Positive Sentiment: Billionaire investor activity: Third Point reportedly increased its AMZN stake, a vote of confidence that can support sentiment and flows. Billionaire Investor Bets Bigger On Amazon As Cloud, AI Soar
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow signals: a recent Power Inflow alert flagged institutional order flow into AMZN — may attract short?term traders but is not a fundamental catalyst. Amazon Shares Hit Intraday High After Key Trading Signal
- Negative Sentiment: Zoox recall: Amazon’s self?driving unit will recall 332 U.S. vehicles for an Automated Driving Systems software issue — raises operational, PR and potential regulatory risk for the autonomy arm. Amazon’s Zoox to recall 332 US vehicles over software error
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon is blocking third?party AI shopping agents from scraping its site while exploring partnerships — a defensive move that could lead to friction with AI startups and consumer?facing partners, creating short?term uncertainty for retail discovery and ad revenue dynamics. Amazon Tightens Platform Access as AI Shopping Agents Expand Amazon faces ‘leader’s dilemma’ — fight AI shopping bots or join them
- Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory scrutiny: Senators (e.g., Elizabeth Warren) are probing whether big cloud players are shifting AI data?center energy costs to consumers — potential for regulation, higher compliance costs or reputational pressure. Elizabeth Warren Warns Amazon And Meta Could Be Passing AI Data Center Costs Onto Consumers
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling and mixed institutional flows continue to draw attention — notable sales by senior insiders can weigh on sentiment despite long?term bullish thesis. Amazon Stock (AMZN) Opinions on AI and Cloud Expansion
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.
View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of AMZN opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.34 and a 200 day moving average of $225.97.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.