Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $18.50

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DSP

Viant Technology Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $745.41 million, a PE ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 1.05. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Viant Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viant Technology news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $29,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capital V. Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $88,425.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 52,579 shares of company stock worth $616,874 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 287.6% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc (Nasdaq: DSP) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) advertising technology company that delivers data-driven solutions to marketers and agencies. Its core offering, Adelphic, is a programmatic demand-side platform (DSP) that empowers clients to plan, execute and optimize digital ad campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV and other emerging channels.

Complementing its DSP, Viant offers PeopleCloud, a people-based data management platform (DMP) that aggregates and normalizes first- and third-party audience data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.