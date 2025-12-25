31,992 Shares in Block, Inc. $XYZ Purchased by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000. Block makes up about 1.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the second quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

XYZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Block from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

In related news, insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $435,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,136 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 10,417 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $639,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 243,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,356. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,617 shares of company stock worth $6,474,580. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block’s portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

