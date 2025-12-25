Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.8056.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Zacks Research raised Leslie’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho set a $5.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.32. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 87.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,016,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 473,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Leslie’s by 309.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s, Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) is the largest direct-to-consumer retailer of swimming pool supplies and related equipment in the United States. Through a network of more than 900 company-operated stores and a robust e-commerce platform, the company offers a comprehensive range of pool chemicals, cleaning tools, pumps, filters, heaters and pool accessories. In addition to product retailing, Leslie’s provides in-store and in-home water testing services, equipment installation, repair and ongoing maintenance programs designed to support both residential and commercial pool owners.

Founded in 1963 in North Miami Beach, Florida, Leslie’s has grown from a single neighborhood pool-supply shop into a national specialty retailer.

