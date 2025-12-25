Contrasting Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

GoodRx has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embecta has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Embecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Embecta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 2 6 6 0 2.29 Embecta 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $5.15, indicating a potential upside of 84.11%. Embecta has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.27%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Embecta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Embecta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $792.32 million 1.20 $16.39 million $0.09 31.06 Embecta $1.08 billion 0.67 $95.40 million $1.63 7.50

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. Embecta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx 3.97% 9.73% 4.79% Embecta 8.83% -24.62% 15.40%

Summary

GoodRx beats Embecta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.