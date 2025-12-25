Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,021,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,656,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,822 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 505,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after buying an additional 257,696 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,026,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,293,000 after buying an additional 252,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,264,000 after buying an additional 182,042 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

DYNF opened at $61.67 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $61.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

