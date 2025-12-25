Level Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after buying an additional 549,899 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after buying an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

