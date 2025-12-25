Swedbank AB Cuts Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,700 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $444,613,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,547,000 after buying an additional 331,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 545.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CYBR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research raised CyberArk Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $474.00 target price on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.63.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.5%

CyberArk Software stock opened at $451.89 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $288.63 and a 12 month high of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.