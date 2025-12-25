Swedbank AB Trims Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $54,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: High‑profile buying: Ark Invest (Cathie Wood) purchased roughly $30M of HOOD during a recent dip, providing demand support and signaling conviction from a growth investor. Cathie Wood bought $30M of HOOD

Positive Sentiment: Product expansion that can drive recurring revenue: Robinhood is rolling out NFL prop bets and parlays on its prediction‑markets platform — a fast‑growing product the company says is on pace to be a material revenue driver. That diversification into sports betting and expanded prediction markets is a clear growth catalyst. Robinhood NFL prop/parlay rollout

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Recent analyst coverage and raised targets (trades like Truist, Needham, Loop Capital and others) keep a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an above‑market average price target, which underpins near‑term upside expectations. MarketBeat analyst roundup

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest report appears anomalous: a December filing shows "0 shares" shorted (days‑to‑cover 0.0) — likely a data or reporting glitch rather than a genuine collapse of short interest; investors should watch updated official filings.

Insider selling: CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares (~22% reduction of his holding) at ~ $122.39, which some investors interpret as a cautionary sign despite being routine for executives. SEC filing available. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking & technical risk: after a large YTD rally, some market commentators flag cooling trading volumes in crypto/equities and bearish technical signs that could pressure the headline multiple and trigger further near?term selling. Take?profits analysis

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.1%

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $717,694.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 20,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,177.79. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $15,855,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,817,485.56. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,686,763 shares of company stock worth $475,848,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

