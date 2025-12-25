Swedbank AB Sells 8,921 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.12% of Target worth $47,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth $595,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $578,009,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,624,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Target by 133.9% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,223,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $219,376,000 after buying an additional 1,273,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.49. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Target from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.62.

Target Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

