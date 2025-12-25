Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Swedbank AB grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.24% of D.R. Horton worth $119,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 112.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6%

DHI opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $151.67. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Featured Stories

