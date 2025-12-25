Swedbank AB Trims Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Swedbank AB lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.10% of Public Storage worth $48,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.7% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $309.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.

Public Storage stock opened at $261.96 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $322.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

