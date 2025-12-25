Swedbank AB Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,246 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.44% of Citizens Financial Group worth $101,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

